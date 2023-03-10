Klangvorhang26: Ko Shin Moon

Ko Shin Moon was born in 2017, at a crossroads between traditional Eastern strings and electronic music machines.

After spending four years in India collecting folk instruments, Axel Moon discovered that his old friend Niko Shin had started a recording studio filled with analog synths and vintage gear.

From this private haven, Ko Shin Moon create otherworldly, hybrid melodies where psychedelia meets space disco, and electric bağlama and oud riffs embrace the harmonics of the sitar.

In line with the works of Haruomi Hosono (the band name is a reference to one of his exotica albums), Ko Shin Moon draws from a vast lineage of experimentalists and music explorers such as David Byrne, Bill Laswell, Jah Wobble, Ryuichi Sakamoto, and Clara Mondshine.

Through stylistic experimentation, the band outlines a universe of contrasts. Their credo: eclecticism, cosmopolitanism and hybridity.