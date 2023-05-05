Klangvorhang28: Na Noise

Award-winning lo-fi alternative band Na Noise are the Thelma & Louise of modern DIY guitar-based music.

The long-time collaborators Hariet Ellis and Yolanda Fagan have a rascally take on traditional song - with their new-old songs, the band introduce a new-old sound. Joined by multi-instrumentalist Christopher Varnham who provides organ, drums and percussive elements, the three have cultivated a dark sound that is more carnivalesque than psychedelic. Na Noise’s debut album, Waiting For You was released to much critical acclaim and won the favour of their peers, and thus was named ‘Best Independent Debut’ prize at the coveted 2021 Taite Awards, and more recently, the band was recognised as 2021’s ‘Best Alternative Artist’ at the Aotearoa (New Zealand) Music Awards.