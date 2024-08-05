Dark Monday

The Heart Of A Song by Jadi Campbell

Once again, ​NEAT ​has ​asked ​author ​Jadi ​Campbell ​to ​collaborate ​with ​us ​on ​a ​music ​project ​and ​to ​write ​an ​original ​text ​that ​integrates ​a ​specific ​number ​of ​chosen ​songs ​into ​a ​captivating ​storyline.

After ​I ​LIKE ​A ​GERSHWIN ​TUNE, ​HOW ​ABOUT ​YOU ​which ​featured ​the ​compositions ​of ​Ira ​& ​George ​Gershwin, ​THE ​LEGEND ​OF ​OL’ ​BOB ​STUFF, ​based ​on ​the ​songs ​and ​biography ​of ​Bob ​Dylan, ​HARD ​TIMES ​IN ​SUGAR ​TOWN ​which ​was ​based ​on ​the ​popular ​music ​of ​the ​Depression ​Era ​and ​most ​recently ​the ​Woody ​Guthrie ​themed ​tale ​MADE ​FOR ​YOU ​AND ​ME ​we ​now ​join ​together ​to ​bring ​you ​an ​evening ​based ​on ​the ​music ​and ​harmonies ​of ​the ​BARBER ​SHOP ​QUARTET ​genre. ​

This ​new ​project ​features ​THE ​STUTTGART ​HARMONIZERS; ​Petra ​Weidenbach, ​Georg ​Irion, ​Mark ​Hatlie, ​Mathias ​Elsäßer ​and ​Storyteller ​Derrick ​Jenkins.

“It ​is ​a ​proven ​fact ​that ​listening ​to ​music ​will ​improve ​your ​powers ​of ​concentration, ​powers ​of ​recall, ​and ​your ​mood. ​A ​song ​changes ​how ​you ​see ​the ​world. ​Music ​provides ​the ​same ​pleasure ​as ​eating ​good ​food ​or ​being ​with ​someone ​you ​love. ​Babies ​recognize ​songs ​from ​inside ​the ​womb. ​Music ​eases ​pain. ​And, ​perhaps ​most ​important, ​listening ​to ​any ​kind ​of ​music ​is ​good ​for ​your ​heart. ​You ​breathe ​better ​when ​your ​breaths ​are ​in ​sync ​with ​your ​heartbeats.” ​- ​Jadi ​Campbell

Barbershop ​harmony ​is ​a ​style ​of ​unaccompanied ​vocal ​music ​characterized ​by ​consonant ​four-part ​chords ​for ​every ​melody ​note; ​the ​same ​word ​sounds ​at ​the ​same ​time. ​The ​melody ​is ​consistently ​sung ​by ​the ​lead ​(second ​tenor). ​The ​(first) ​tenor ​harmonizes ​above ​the ​melody, ​the ​bass ​sings ​the ​lowest ​harmonizing ​notes, ​and ​the ​baritone ​completes ​the ​chord. ​

When ​the ​voices ​of ​four ​justly ​tuned ​human ​beings ​join ​in ​song, ​overtones ​bolster ​overtones, ​equal ​harmonic ​richness ​occurs, ​and ​sound ​can ​feel ​3-D ​– ​like ​an ​audio ​hologram. ​The ​overtones ​will ​ring ​in ​your ​ears; ​you’ll ​experience ​a ​spinal ​shiver. ​Goose ​Bumps ​will ​stand ​out ​on ​your ​arms. ​Barbershop ​fans ​call ​this ​sensation ​seventh ​heaven ​and ​once ​experienced, ​it’s ​hard ​to ​forget.

American ​barbershop ​music ​has ​its ​roots ​in ​the ​late ​19th ​century ​South, ​born ​from ​an ​African-American ​population ​with ​a ​rich ​cultural ​tradition ​of ​four-part ​hymns ​and ​folk ​songs. ​The ​vocal ​pastime ​soon ​became ​commonplace ​in ​Southern ​barbershops, ​the ​local ​social ​centers ​of ​the ​era. ​

Today, ​the ​American ​Barbershop ​Harmony ​Society ​has ​over ​22,000 ​members.

