Kult!ufer mit: Derya Yildirim & Grup Simsek

The line-up: Derya Yildirim, talented Turkish singer and baglama (a.k.a. saz) player ; Greta Eacott, British composer and drummer (G-Bop Orchestra, One Take Records) ; Graham Mushnik and Antonin Voyant, both multi-instrumentists and music wizards from French collective Catapulte Records (Orchestre du Montplaisant, Guess What, Phat Dat...)

The bunch met thanks to music antropologist, DJ and friend Sebastian “Booty” Carrell (B-music), during the New Hamburg festival – where the group performed live as a one-off show. When the Hamburg project came to an end, they were sure of one thing: the band must live on!

Grup Simsek gathered again in 2015 in London and in France; in 2016 they recorded their first EP: Nem Kaldi. Following the release of Nem Kaldi, the band toured Europe, from small clubs to prestigious festival stages in over 10 countries, and appeared live on BBC Radio 3, France Inter and German-French TV channel Arte's concert program. They shared the stage with artists such as Selda Bagcan or Turkish psych legends Baba Zula, and also performed at Istanbul's renowned Zorlu club. In 2019, Derya Yildirim & Grup Simsek released their first full-length album Kar Yagar which launched another series of tours and drew the attention of filmmakers, magazines and festivals. After having released a digital single Deniz Dalgasiz Olmaz in March 2020, the band is now ready to launch the first part of their upcoming double-LP DOST, and are eager to hit the stage!