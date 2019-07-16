Kultur am Nachmittag

B. Romberg: Trio für Violoncello, Viola und Kontrabass - Lukas: Duo für Violoncello und Kontrabass - Dvorak: Äterzett für zwei Violinen und Viola - Onslow: Quintett op. 45

Gustav Siegle Haus Leonhardsplatz 28, 0711 237510 Stuttgart

mit Mitgliedern der Stuttgarter Philharmoniker

Leclair: Triosonate D-Dur

Mozart: Andante KV 315

Rossini: Duo für Violoncello und Fagott

Piazzolla: Oblivion, Milonga

W.F. Bach: Duo für Flöte und Oboe

Haydn: Londoner Trio für Flöte, Oboe und Violoncello

Ibert: Deux Interludes für Flöte, Fagott und Harfe

Pierné: Variations libres für Flöte, Oboe, Fagott, Violoncello und Harfe

Harpy Wood Quintett

Clarissa Böck, Flöte

Maiwenn Nicolas, Oboe

Frank Lehmann, Fagott

Krassimira Krasteva, Violoncello

Emilie Jaulmes, Harfe

Info

Gustav Siegle Haus Leonhardsplatz 28, 0711 237510 Stuttgart Karte anzeigen
Konzerte & Live-Musik
