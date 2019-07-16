Kultur am Nachmittag

mit Mitgliedern der Stuttgarter Philharmoniker
Leclair: Triosonate D-Dur
Mozart: Andante KV 315
Rossini: Duo für Violoncello und Fagott
Piazzolla: Oblivion, Milonga
W.F. Bach: Duo für Flöte und Oboe
Haydn: Londoner Trio für Flöte, Oboe und Violoncello
Ibert: Deux Interludes für Flöte, Fagott und Harfe
Pierné: Variations libres für Flöte, Oboe, Fagott, Violoncello und Harfe
Harpy Wood Quintett
Clarissa Böck, Flöte
Maiwenn Nicolas, Oboe
Frank Lehmann, Fagott
Krassimira Krasteva, Violoncello
Emilie Jaulmes, Harfe