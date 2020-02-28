Lauschangriff pres. Luca Agnelli & Joyhauser (Drumcode)

Luca Agnelli, from Tuscany (Italy), dj and producer in constant evolution, is always looking for new targets and more challenges, experimenting uncommon paths and inventing innovative languages. Eclectic, creative, curious and involving, Luca has a unique style which transmits passion and adrenaline, dreams and emotions. Techno is his sound but you can perceive his House roots.

Luca is the founder of Etruria Beat records, the label has released a lot of international producer like Ben Sims, Slam, Truncate, Andre Kronert, Amelie Lens, Regal, TWR72, Electric Rescue, Cosmin Trg, Locked Groove, 2000 and One, Setaoc Mass, Ambivalent, Oliver Deutchmann, Dj Emerson, Bastinov, Mattias Fridell, Alignment, Arnaud Le Texier, Dast, dj Tennis, Dj Sodeyama, Reform, Nikita Zabelin, Diego Amura, Dana Ruh and many more.

Joyhauser has developed a notorious reputation all over Belgium; holding up an impressive arsenal of beats with captivating and melancholic strings: A raw techno mixed with epic harmonies.

Joyhauser have graced most of Belgium clubs and have performed at several festivals such as Extrema Outdoor, Tomorrowland and Pukkelpop. They are swiftly conquering other countries as well with visits to Spain, France and Holland. As a freshly introduced member of the Labyrinth family you can be sure that their thriumphal march won’t stop here.

Line Up

Luca Agnelli (Drumcode)

Joyhauser (Krafttek)

Nicola Septem (Sub Zero/Sea You/IAMT Barcelona)

SANEL (Kowalski/Proton)