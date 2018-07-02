Lecture series: Outlaws, Bandits, Terrorists from 1868 to 1968

Lecture series “Issues in American Literary & Cultural History”: by the Department of American Studies, University of Tübingen. Fifty years after 1968, a symbolic and date of the turmoil of the 60s, this lecture uses the time span of roughly a hundred years to examine a special variation of a rebellious figure, namely one ready to use illegal means, perhaps violence to challenge the social order. The spectrum ranges from outlaw to bandit to terrorist and thus from figures easy to romanticize to figures easy to vilify. All, however, are admired by some and hated by others: in the classic work of Eric Hobsbawm, the myths surrounding the figures living outside the law are expressions of social inequality, injustice, and the presence of past and present violence.It is because of the social strife they rise from that both their practices as well as their memory will continue to be controversial but also inspiring. We invite you to relect upon this, using figures that range from Western outlaws as Billy the Kid or Jesse James to African American and Native American activists such as Clyde Warrior, Angela Davies or Malcolm X.