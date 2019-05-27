Lehrerfortbildung: Black Lives Matter

While many people have heard the slogan „Black Lives Matter“, substantial knowledge about this comparatively young social movement is not widely spread.

Teacher Training with Dr. Nicole Hirschfelder, American Studies Department, Universität Tübingen/University of Maryland. While many people have heard the slogan „Black Lives Matter“, substantial knowledge about this comparatively young social movement is not widely spread. In order to gain a better understanding of what led to the emergence of this movement, often also referred to as #BlackLivesMatter, due to its beginnings on social media platforms, a historical approach will consider the movement in the context of (but also in contrast to) the Civil Rights Movement. Moreover, the role of images, police compliance, and upcoming challenges (and chances?) for #BlackLivesMatter in the wake of Donald Trump‘s presidency will be outlined, analyzed, and discussed. Dr. Hirschfelder will first provide an overview of the movement’s key aspects and offer a variety of classroom resources for teachers.