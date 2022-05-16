Maybe you don’t speak enough of the language to read a story in German. Maybe you want to practice your English.

Or you just want to try something new. Shared Reading warmly invites you to join in. Together we read a short story and a poem and we exchange our thoughts, impressions and ideas.

Free entry. No previous reading, experience or preparation required.

To take part, simply send an e-mail to register: ty@shared-reading.de

Due to coronavirus restrictions proof of a current negative covid-19 rapid test, of vaccination or recent covid-19 convalescence is required. Also masks will have to be worn throughout the session.

For more information about Shared Reading go to: www.thereader.org.uk

Information in German about Karlstorbahnhof’s Shared Reading activities in Heidelberg and the area at: www.karlstorbahnhof.de/sharedreading

Bitte vor dem Veranstaltungsbesuch die tagesaktuelle Informationsseite besuchen, um sich über die in unserem Haus geltenden Corona-Regelungen zu informieren: www.karlstorbahnhof.de/covid-19