Lido Pimienta lebt in Toronto und ist in Kolumbien geboren.

Als interdisziplinäre Künstlerin, Musikerin und Kuratorin, beschäftigt sie sich seit 2002 bei weltweiten Auftritten und Ausstellungen mit Themen zu Geschlecht, Rasse, Mutterschaft und Identität und einem Konstrukt von kanadischer Landschaft in lateinamerikanischer Diaspora und Volkssprache.

Auf ihrem gefeierten Album „Miss Colombia“ vermischt sich Elektro-Cumbia mit Popmusik ebenso faszinierend, wie kraftvoll. Dafür gab es eine Menge Preise und Award-Nominierungen, wie 2020 den Latin Grammy in der Kategorie „Best Alternative Music Album“ und 2021 eine Grammy-Nominierung in der Kategorie „Bestes Latin Rock, Urban oder Alternative Album“.

„Miss Colombia“ strotzt vor unaufdringlicher Genialität und zeichnet Pimientas Entwicklung zu einer unabhängigen Frau und Künstlerin nach, die sich weigert, in Vorstellungen davon zu passen, wie eine Pop-Latina-Künstlerin zu sein hat.

Support: DJ Bamboo

Der DJ und Chroreograph DJ Bamboo (Renan Martins) stammt ursprünglich aus Rio de Janeiro und pendelt nun zwischen Porto und Heidelberg. Seit 2018 ist er Mitglied bei Sekoia Artes Performativas in Porto, wo er sowohl selbst choreographiert als auch für andere Choreograph*innen, wie beispielsweise Meg Stuart, performt und Workshops an verschiedenen Veranstaltungsorten in Europa und Brasilien leitet.Als DJ wurde er, mit Unterstützung von DJ Farofa (Kebraku Collective) gelauncht und hat seitdem auf zahlreichen Partys in Porto, Berlin, Essen, Rio de Janeiro und Prag gespielt.

Musik ist bei ihm ein Fest der Peripherie, von Leben, die nicht der Logik des weißen Mehrheitsmainstreams folgen. Sein Set ist eine Zusammenstellung nostalgischer Tunes, gemischt mit brasilianischem Funk, Reggaeton, Cumbia und arabischen Pop Songs in Form eines Non-Stop tantrischen Trance-Trips.

***

Lido Pimienta is a Toronto-based, Colombian-born musician, interdisciplinary artist, and curator. Her latest album “Miss Colombia” takes her ecstatic hybridity to a new level, building on the “nu” intersection of electronica and cumbia established by her first two albums, “Color”, released in 2010, and the 2017 Polaris Prize-winning “La Papessa”, as Canadian album of the year. “Miss Colombia” has only continued to grow Lido’s presence, with the album garnering multiple award nominations including a 2020 Latin Grammy nomination for Best Alternative Music Album, and

a 2021 Grammy nomination for Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album.

Produced with Matt Smith, a/k/a Prince Nifty, “Miss Colombia” overflows with understated genius and continues to chart Pimienta’s evolution into an independent woman and artist who refuses to fit into pre-conceived notions of what a pop Latina artist ought to be.

Support: DJ Bamboo

DJ Bamboo (Renan Martins) is originally from Rio de Janeiro, BR. Dancer, choreographer and DJ, he lives between Porto (PT) and Heidelberg (DE). Since 2018 he is a member of Sekoia Artes Performativas in Porto, making his own work, performing for other choreographers such as Meg Stuart and facilitating workshops in different venues in Europe and Brazil. He was launched as DJ under the support of DJ Farofa (Kebraku Collective) in Portugal, and has played in different parties in Porto, Berlin, Essen, Rio de Janeiro and Prague. His tunes are a celebration of the periphery, of non white logic lives. Extremely pelvic, his set is a collage of nostalgic tunes together with Brazilian funk, reggaeton, cumbia and arabic pop songs in a non stop trancy tantric trip.

