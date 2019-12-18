A traditional service for the Advent season in the English language, with beloved hymns and carols from English-speaking countries around the world and the Christmas story in nine Bible readings. As every year, the-re are many small and large ways that you can be involved in „Lessons and Carols“. Whether you would like to sing in the project choir or just spread the word and sing along, your help is welcome. Please find more information and announcements on the homepage of the Stiftskirche Tübingen. Native speakers who would like to volun-teer to read one of the lessons are asked to contact Diane Blaurock at carols@stiftskirche-tuebingen.de.