Let's Get Wild! 2019 ! 3 Days New New Year's Festival*

The New Years Vintage Party Stuttgart Germany
The last and the first Party of the Year!
FINAL LINEUP : WE HOPE YOU LIKE IT!
31.12.2019
THE RHYTHM SHAKERS (USA) excl.
Doing the Only Europe Show 2019 @Lets get Wild Stuttgart / Marla and her Band will Rock the Stage!
RUSTY PINTO (Australia) excl.
From Rusty and the Dragstrip Trio
Doing a rare Performance one of the best voices in the rocking scene! Chris Isaac is a Fan😉
LOS TORONTOS (SPAIN) excl.
First time @ Let’s get Wild..! Their music style is a mix from late 50‘s to early 60‘s Rock’n’Roll , Rhythm and Blues , Frat Rock a real Party Band with Latin Influences!
CAT LEE KING AND HIS COCKS (GER)
This young Rhythm and Rollers for the first time @ Let’s get Wild..! Bring their Own Rhythm and Blues, Rockabilly, Rock’n’Roll style on Stage
30.12.19
THE GO GETTERS (SWEDEN) excl.
First time at LGW..! Peter Sandberg and his Band performing his own hits like No Heart to Spare , she‘s a motormouth and many other big hits Party guaranteed! ! !
THE COUNTRY SIDE OF HARMONICA SAM (SWEDEN) excl.
Also new and first time in Stuttgart! Swedens in the moment best export in Late 50‘s early 60‘s Vintage Country , Western and Honky Tonk mega Scene hits like Look out Heart and A drink after Midnight and many more a must for you Country , Western Lovers!!
THE KABOOMS (Spain) excl.
Formed in 2014 this Band with a lot of energy from Spain make their own Rockabilly sound , Rock‘n‘Roll a Touch of Surf Rock influenced from Late 50‘s early 60‘s Rock’n’Roll
MARC AND THE WILD ONES (GER)
Marc Valentine and his Boys bring their High Energy Rockin packed with hits like Boppin Mary Lou, she put a spell on me /to Let’s get Wild..! according to roomers they will bring some new songs!
29.12.2019
THE JAMESON GENTLEMEN (International) excl.
First time at Lgw..! this 6 experienced musicians come together From other Bands like Wildfire Willi and the Ramblers , Robbys Dirty Crew, Twisted Rod etc..! For a project playing Rock‘n‘Roll and Rockabilly with a Wild Rockin attitude!!
JAKE CALYPSO AND HIS RED HOT (FRANCE) excl.
The french Wildman is no unknown with his legendary Rockabilly priest shows with a enthusiastic Harmonica foot stomping screaming performance only self-written songs and new album a must see!
DOLLAR Bill 2 MAN SPECIAL SHOW (UK)
The Blues Boogie Stompin Tornado is back at the LGW..! Stage this Time not one man a Special 2 man Performance with Bass and mainly Own and New Songs it‘s all about Rockin Blues !
LINEUP Dj‘s Record Hops
JUNGLE JIM ( Swe)
LUCKY SHOOTER (GER)
RUDY(Belgium)
WiLDCAT UDO (GER)
ALEX(SPAIN)
SILVIA (GER)
MAURO GET RHYTHM (ITALY)
DO WOOP BABY (GER)
LAUREN BROWN (FRANCE)
PIERI (ITALY)
And surprise Dj !
Watch out! SPECIAL‘s This Year New ! 0n 30.12..19’INDOOR and OUTDOOR FLEA MARKET @ FLAMINGSTAR SHOP Nesenbachstr . 48 / 70178 Stuttgart
Cocktails,Glühwein , Snacks ,Dj
More Infos soon ! also New Stage @ flea market Booze Bombs and guests! Free Entry !
More SPECIAL soon on this Page !