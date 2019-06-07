Let's MEET!

>> Same place, same time, same fun! Join us always on the first FRIDAY of the month, anytime between 7 and 11 p.m.!

Key Facts

• Meet nice people, discover new cultures and practice your language skills• Perfect mix of German and foreign mother tongue speakers from all over the world• All nationalities, languages and levels are welcome!

What to expect

>> Connecting people worldwide!Following our slogan, iMU – International MeetUPs enables locals and foreigners to get to know nice people, discover new cultures and practice their language skills.A perfect mix of German and foreign mother tongue speakers from all over the world ensures everybody can apply and improve the languages they want to learn.Our meetings take place in exclusively reserved sections of popular and centrally located bars, cafes or restaurants where you can enjoy drinks and food in a relaxed atmosphere and thus spend your evening socializing and just having a great time together in an international community.

Your contribution

At your first visit you will buy a personal name badge. Please wear it also at our following meetups. For all new members, we have a special offer:The entrance is free for you and for only 5€ you get our characteristic iMU plastic tag plus 3 flag stickers representing the languages you speak or want to learn. Additional stickers can be purchased for 1€ each.If you decide to buy a new name badge at a later visit, the price for the plastic tag is 2€ and for each of the stickers 1€.For all other participants the entrance fee is 2€. If you want to support us as a photographer, you can join the event for free and get a drink on us :-)

As a reward for wearing your name tag, we offer you special discounts on certain drinks!

Important advice

As we have limited space available and many people usually attend our meetings, please RSVP for every appointment on Facebook, Meetup or via Email.Since there is no fixed agenda, you can join the event whenever you want. Nevertheless, we strongly recommend you to arrive early.For more information, contact us via Facebook, Meetup, mail or use the form on our website.

Stephan & organizers

from iMU – International MeetUPs