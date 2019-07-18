Let’s Play Board Games!

heiß begehrt in den USA – jetzt auch bei uns

d.a.i. Tübingen Karlstraße 3, 72072 Tübingen, Universitätsstadt

Play board games, test your gaming skills and meet other board game enthusiasts. Für alle Spielbegeisterten und solche, die es werden wollen, gibt es die Gelegenheit, bekannte und neue Spiele wie z.B. Taboo, 10 Days in the USA oder Apples to Apples in ihrer englischen Version auszuprobieren.

Games will be introduced, so nobody has to deal with reading rules or instructions. You can bring your own board games, too! All levels of enthusiasm welcome: from beginners to aficionados.

Soft drinks and snacks will be offered.

• In English and German with Kevin McCarthy

Info

d.a.i. Tübingen Karlstraße 3, 72072 Tübingen, Universitätsstadt
Freizeit & Erholung
