Lets get Wild! 2019 Festival

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN LET‘S GET WILD..! 19/20 The New Years Vintage Party Stuttgart Germany. The last and the first Party of the Year!

FINAL LINEUP : WE HOPE YOU LIKE IT!

31.12.2019

THE RHYTHM SHAKERS (USA) excl.

Doing the Only Europe Show 2019 @Lets get Wild Stuttgart / Marla and her Band will Rock the Stage! https://youtu.be/wCEH7IoEBzs

RUSTY PINTO (Australia) excl. From Rusty and the Dragstrip Trio Doing a rare Performance one of the best voices in the rocking scene! Chris Isaac is a Fan😉 https://youtu.be/nuUlRoB1GX0

LOS TORONTOS (SPAIN) excl.

First time @ Let’s get Wild..! Their music style is a mix from late 50‘s to early 60‘s Rock’n’Roll , Rhythm and Blues , Frat Rock a real Party Band with Latin Influences! https://youtu.be/vh0KaD1hUZE

CAT LEE KING AND HIS COCKS (GER)

This young Rhythm and Rollers for the first time @ Let’s get Wild..! Bring their Own Rhythm and Blues, Rockabilly, Rock’n’Roll style on Stage https://youtu.be/4TROyCcjO58

30.12.19

THE GO GETTERS (SWEDEN) excl.

First time at LGW..! Peter Sandberg and his Band performing his own hits like No Heart to Spare , she‘s a motormouth and many other big hits Party guaranteed! ! https://youtu.be/ipUS_W57nGU

THE COUNTRY SIDE OF HARMONICA SAM (SWEDEN) excl.

Also new and first time in Stuttgart! Swedens in the moment best export in Late 50‘s early 60‘s Vintage Country , Western and Honky Tonk mega Scene hits like Look out Heart and A drink after Midnight and many more a must for you Country , Western Lovers!! https://youtu.be/v_im55E_EHs

THE KABOOMS (Spain) excl.

Formed in 2014 this Band with a lot of energy from Spain make their own Rockabilly sound , Rock‘n‘Roll a Touch of Surf Rock influenced from Late 50‘s early 60‘s Rock’n’Roll https://youtu.be/KQeTPEQ2tA4

MARC AND THE WILD ONES (GER)

Marc Valentine and his Boys bring their High Energy Rockin packed with hits like Boppin Mary Lou, she put a spell on me /to Let’s get Wild..! according to roomers they will bring some new songs! https://youtu.be/khX_qLgdIQw

29.12.2019

THE JAMESON GENTLEMEN (International) excl.

First time at Lgw..! this 6 experienced musicians come together From other Bands like Wildfire Willi and the Ramblers , Robbys Dirty Crew, Twisted Rod etc..! For a project playing Rock‘n‘Roll and Rockabilly with a Wild Rockin attitude!!

https://youtu.be/6sVLFgDNhF8

JAKE CALYPSO AND HIS RED HOT (FRANCE) excl.

The french Wildman is no unknown with his legendary Rockabilly priest shows with a enthusiastic Harmonica foot stomping screaming performance only self-written songs and new album a must see! https://youtu.be/BP_c4mrl2b4

DOLLAR Bill 2 MAN SPECIAL SHOW (UK)

The Blues Boogie Stompin Tornado is back at the LGW..! Stage this Time not one man a Special 2 man Performance with Bass and mainly Own and New Songs it‘s all about Rockin Blues ! https://youtu.be/BrP0SipPE3k

LINEUP Dj‘s Record Hops

JUNGLE JIM ( Swe)

LUCKY SHOOTER (GER)

RUDY(Belgium)

WiLDCAT UDO (GER)

ALEX(SPAIN)

SILVIA (GER)

MAURO GET RHYTHM (ITALY)

DO WOOP BABY (GER)

LAUREN BROWN (FRANCE)

PIERI (ITALY)

And surprise Dj !

Watch out! SPECIAL‘s This Year New ! 0n 30.12..19’INDOOR and OUTDOOR FLEA MARKET @ FLAMINGSTAR SHOP Nesenbachstr . 48 / 70178 Stuttgart

Cocktails,Glühwein , Snacks ,Dj

More Infos soon ! also New Stage @ flea market Booze Bombs and guests! Free Entry !

More SPECIAL soon on this Page !

