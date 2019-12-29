Lets get Wild! 2019 Festival

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN LET‘S GET WILD..! 19/20 The New Years Vintage Party Stuttgart Germany. The last and the first Party of the Year!
FINAL LINEUP : WE HOPE YOU LIKE IT!
31.12.2019
THE RHYTHM SHAKERS (USA) excl.
Doing the Only Europe Show 2019 @Lets get Wild Stuttgart / Marla and her Band will Rock the Stage! https://youtu.be/wCEH7IoEBzs
RUSTY PINTO (Australia) excl. From Rusty and the Dragstrip Trio Doing a rare Performance one of the best voices in the rocking scene! Chris Isaac is a Fan😉 https://youtu.be/nuUlRoB1GX0
LOS TORONTOS (SPAIN) excl.
First time @ Let’s get Wild..! Their music style is a mix from late 50‘s to early 60‘s Rock’n’Roll , Rhythm and Blues , Frat Rock a real Party Band with Latin Influences! https://youtu.be/vh0KaD1hUZE
CAT LEE KING AND HIS COCKS (GER)
This young Rhythm and Rollers for the first time @ Let’s get Wild..! Bring their Own Rhythm and Blues, Rockabilly, Rock’n’Roll style on Stage https://youtu.be/4TROyCcjO58
30.12.19
THE GO GETTERS (SWEDEN) excl.
First time at LGW..! Peter Sandberg and his Band performing his own hits like No Heart to Spare , she‘s a motormouth and many other big hits Party guaranteed! ! https://youtu.be/ipUS_W57nGU
THE COUNTRY SIDE OF HARMONICA SAM (SWEDEN) excl.
Also new and first time in Stuttgart! Swedens in the moment best export in Late 50‘s early 60‘s Vintage Country , Western and Honky Tonk mega Scene hits like Look out Heart and A drink after Midnight and many more a must for you Country , Western Lovers!! https://youtu.be/v_im55E_EHs
THE KABOOMS (Spain) excl.
Formed in 2014 this Band with a lot of energy from Spain make their own Rockabilly sound , Rock‘n‘Roll a Touch of Surf Rock influenced from Late 50‘s early 60‘s Rock’n’Roll https://youtu.be/KQeTPEQ2tA4
MARC AND THE WILD ONES (GER)
Marc Valentine and his Boys bring their High Energy Rockin packed with hits like Boppin Mary Lou, she put a spell on me /to Let’s get Wild..! according to roomers they will bring some new songs! https://youtu.be/khX_qLgdIQw
29.12.2019
THE JAMESON GENTLEMEN (International) excl.
First time at Lgw..! this 6 experienced musicians come together From other Bands like Wildfire Willi and the Ramblers , Robbys Dirty Crew, Twisted Rod etc..! For a project playing Rock‘n‘Roll and Rockabilly with a Wild Rockin attitude!!
JAKE CALYPSO AND HIS RED HOT (FRANCE) excl.
The french Wildman is no unknown with his legendary Rockabilly priest shows with a enthusiastic Harmonica foot stomping screaming performance only self-written songs and new album a must see! https://youtu.be/BP_c4mrl2b4
DOLLAR Bill 2 MAN SPECIAL SHOW (UK)
The Blues Boogie Stompin Tornado is back at the LGW..! Stage this Time not one man a Special 2 man Performance with Bass and mainly Own and New Songs it‘s all about Rockin Blues ! https://youtu.be/BrP0SipPE3k
LINEUP Dj‘s Record Hops
JUNGLE JIM ( Swe)
LUCKY SHOOTER (GER)
RUDY(Belgium)
WiLDCAT UDO (GER)
ALEX(SPAIN)
SILVIA (GER)
MAURO GET RHYTHM (ITALY)
DO WOOP BABY (GER)
LAUREN BROWN (FRANCE)
PIERI (ITALY)
And surprise Dj !
Watch out! SPECIAL‘s This Year New ! 0n 30.12..19’INDOOR and OUTDOOR FLEA MARKET @ FLAMINGSTAR SHOP Nesenbachstr . 48 / 70178 Stuttgart
Cocktails,Glühwein , Snacks ,Dj
More Infos soon ! also New Stage @ flea market Booze Bombs and guests! Free Entry !
More SPECIAL soon on this Page !
TICKETS.LETSGETWILD@GMAIL.COM