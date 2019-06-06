Let’s Play Board Games!

Board games, test your gaming skills and meet other board game enthusiasts. Für alle Spielbegeisterten und solche, die es werden wollen, gibt es die Gelegenheit, bekannte und neue Spiele wie z.B. Taboo, 10 Days in the USA oder Apples to Apples in ihrer englischen Version auszuprobieren. Games will be introduced, so nobody has to deal with reading rules or instructions. You can bring your own board games, too! All levels of enthusiasm welcome: from beginners to aficionados.

Soft drinks and snacks will be offered.