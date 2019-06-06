Let’s Play Board Games!

Heiß begehrt in den USA – jetzt auch bei uns

Google Calendar - Let’s Play Board Games! - 2019-06-06 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Let’s Play Board Games! - 2019-06-06 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Let’s Play Board Games! - 2019-06-06 19:00:00 iCalendar - Let’s Play Board Games! - 2019-06-06 19:00:00

d.a.i. Tübingen Karlstraße 3, 72072 Tübingen, Universitätsstadt

Board games, test your gaming skills and meet other board game enthusiasts. Für alle Spielbegeisterten und solche, die es werden wollen, gibt es die Gelegenheit, bekannte und neue Spiele wie z.B. Taboo, 10 Days in the USA oder Apples to Apples in ihrer englischen Version auszuprobieren. Games will be introduced, so nobody has to deal with reading rules or instructions. You can bring your own board games, too! All levels of enthusiasm welcome: from beginners to aficionados.

Soft drinks and snacks will be offered.

Info

d.a.i. Tübingen Karlstraße 3, 72072 Tübingen, Universitätsstadt Karte anzeigen
Freizeit & Erholung
Bitte aktivieren Sie JavaScript.
Google Calendar - Let’s Play Board Games! - 2019-06-06 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Let’s Play Board Games! - 2019-06-06 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Let’s Play Board Games! - 2019-06-06 19:00:00 iCalendar - Let’s Play Board Games! - 2019-06-06 19:00:00

Tags

Mehr News über...

MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg-Blog

Allianz MTV Stuttgart rectangle

Blog Ausbildung &amp; Karriere Home

Veranstaltung eintragen Sprocket

Die Nächsten Veranstaltungen

Veranstaltung suchen Eintragen