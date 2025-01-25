Leyka | Bury the liar | Fainthearted | Project Helix

PROJECT HELIX

Was, wenn die Menschheit nur ein misslungenes Mittagspausenprojekt eines gelangweilten Wissenschaftlers ist? Was, wenn die vermeintliche Krone der Schöpfung gleichgültig durch ein Mikroskop dabei betrachtet wird, wie sie sich selbst zerlegt? Was, wenn wir nicht mehr sind als die vergessene Ameisenfarm, die auf der Fensterbank in der prallen Sonne schmort? PROJECT HELIX verkörpern diese dystopische Vision. Wir stehen für massiven, groovebetonten Metalcore, der nichts mit den Quasi-Popbands des Genres zu tun hat. Stattdessen hauen wir euch pure Aggressivität, raue Vocals und derbe Riffs um die Ohren. Songs wie "Doomscroller", "Children Of Peace" oder "Sulfur Skies" sind dafür das beste Beispiel: mahlende Riffs, mächtige Grooves – und gleichzeitig verleiten abrupte Breakdowns jedes Publikum dazu, sofort abzumoshen! Gebt euch die Videos auf Youtube oder hört euch die Songs über die gängigen Streaming-Plattformen an und reißt die Bude ab! Inklusive Ameisenfarm, versteht sich!

FAINTHEARTED

Eine 2022 gegründete Ambient Metalcore Band aus Süddeutschland, inspiriert von Bands wie Invent Animate, ERRA und Polaris, zeichnet Fainthearted eine einzigartige und authentische Mischung aus emotionalen Refrains, schnellen Riffs und brutalen Breakdowns aus. Ihre Songtexte beschäftigen sich mit persönlichen Beziehungen, machen Erfahrungen nahbar und reflektieren gesellschaftliche Probleme, die sich auf das Individuum ausschlagen. Für Fainthearted bedeutet Musik gleichzeitig einen Dialog zu führen. Klare, bodenständige Worte mit eingängigen Melodien und lyrical Hooks sollen diese Devise verkörpern.

BURY THE LIAR

2021 the release of “Feuer” is a self-produced introduction to the evolving sound and future of BTL. Winter of 2023 the release of their latest EP “Of Dreams and Damage” is thoughtfully intertwining the brute force of metalcore with deeply moving melodies and uninhibited breakdowns, highlighted by the video to “Cloudmaker”. Driving with distinction, passion and presence, Germany’s prime metalcore outfit Bury The Liar take on the new era of music with fearless devotion. Stylishly blending metal nostalgia with a clear edge of identity in structure, topic and voice, the band’s music showcases a fine ear for progression, with the essential dynamic of power, contemplation, and purpose at its core. Just two months after starting the band in 2019, the debut single ‘Wolf Unter Schafen’ hit the airwaves, uniquely juxtaposing ethereal synths and ambient intentions with the explosive, piercing rhythm and weight of metal-core. The naturally energising anthem quickly set the scene alight. The response was unquestionable, the band’s clear experience and talent shone brightly, and the track has since amassed over 175,000 streams on Spotify alone. Boasting over 400.000 views on Youtube, with crisp and captivating videos across the board, Bury The Liar prove a defiant force tob e reckoned with. Blessed by iconic vocals and boldly creative arrangements, their sound is consistently versatile yet forever rooted amidst the fire and intention of metalcore.

LEYKA

Gegründet 2022 haben sich LEYKA schnell einen Namen in der lokalen Szene gemacht. Die aus Mainz stammende Metalcore Formation steht für straighten und intensiven Metalcore. Mit der neuen Single "Sorrow" gibt LEYKA einen ersten Einblick auf die im April erscheinende neue EP "Resurrection", welche noch tiefer in die typischen Elemente der ersten Veröffentlichung abtaucht und einen Mix aus Metalcore, Deathcore und Melodic Hardcore darstellt.