10 years on from starting his bedroom recording project, Patrick James has seen many changes to the way people deliver and consume music.

There seems to be a constant need to evolve, grow and adapt in a creative space that forces both self discovery and artistic patience to release music that is both true and current. Now, Patrick is back with a brand new record titled ‘I’ll Take Care Of Myself, If You Take Care Of Yourself’, a collection of songs written and recorded during lockdown in Sydney, Australia. Cuts from the record can already be heard through singles released such as ‘Grateful’ (which featured for a month long sync placement on channel 7 during the Olympics coverage), ‘Way Back Down’ and ‘Where Will I Be’.

With songwriting credits, TV placements, millions of streams from a strong catalogue of 6 EP’S and now two full length records, Patrick sets his ambitions on delivering work that is free from the normal scaffolding. He simply states “being an independent artist in 2021/22 is both challenging and liberating. I now really love the idea of my listeners having a real time release experience that parallels my own output as a songwriter. To share as I create, and not be bound by any formal structure”.

Having toured Australia extensively as a headline act and also supported the likes of Boy & Bear, The Paper Kites, Josh Pyke, Emma Louise and Pete Murray, Patrick has been very active on the live seen for many years. His travels to the

UK and Europe have seen him performing alongside the likes of Bears Den at London’s Brixton Academy and Albert Hall in Manchester to name a few.