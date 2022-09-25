UK Folk legend Beans on Toast will be returning to Germany this Autumn for a quick whiz around the Country.

The self-proclaimed "Ignorant Englishman" has something of a love affair for the country and its fine people and can't wait to finally get back after the big you know what. For this run of shows, he'll be joined by the piano playing prodigy Tensheds, a long time musical companion who will be both opening the show and also joining Beans on stage for a few numbers.

The tour will kick off with a main stage show at Frank Turner's Lost Evenings festival in Berlin, Frank is a long time friend and collaborator, Beans has toured with him many times and Frank has produced 2 of Beans' albums.

Beans on Toast writes simple songs about complicated subjects and never fails to celebrate the beauty of human existence. His live shows are both inspiring and entertaining, a relaxed and fun affair that leaves you feeling like you've met up with an old friend, and you're all the better for it.