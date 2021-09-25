Dans Dans

Cafe Galao Tübinger Straße 90, 70178 Stuttgart

In these trying times, where intimacy and closeness are fraught with danger, Dans Dans brings you the sound of connection, communication, passion and togetherness.

Dans Dans unites the talents of three of Belgium’s most prolific music makers in Bert Dockx (Flying Horseman), Fred Lyenn Jacques (Lyenn, The Mark Lanegan Band) and Steven Cassiers (Dez Mona, DAAU).

From jazz, psychedelic blues and ecstatic noir soundtracks to spacey rock ‘n’ roll.

