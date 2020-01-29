Live - I am not a Blonde

Funkelnde Augen hatte die Musikkritik im Frühling 2018, als Chiara Castello und Camilla Matley mit ihrem Debüt „The Blonde Album“ online wie offline als perfekter Mix aus Moloko, Le Tigre und den Tune-Yards die europäische Pop-Landschaft ebenso wie diverse Festivalbühnen betraten. Die melodische Euphorie der 90er knutscht hier mit Beats und Synthesizern von einem Jahrzehnt zuvor, ist gleichzeitig Punk und Disco, tanzbar und provokant.

Wie gut das im Studio funktioniert, zeigte jüngst die Single „Happy Face“ nochmal, die mit ihren atmosphärisch dichten Texturen unweigerlich mitreißt, durch die lakonischen Lyrics aber auch zum Nachdenken über Selbsttäuschung und gesellschaftliche Konventionen anregt. Ein großer Vorgeschmack auf das nächste Album? Wahrscheinlich. Mindestens aber auf den Gig bei uns im Sommersalon des Klubhauses St. Pauli. „Put on a happy face. And smile!“ - bei diesem Duo jeder Zeit gerne.

I'm Not A Blonde are the multi-instrumentalists Chiara Castello and Camilla Matley. Based in Milan they've been working together since 2014 writing electro-art-pop songs that bring together their many different influences. Beats and synths from the '80, brith-punk guitars and melodies from the '90 to create a unique world of their own. Between 2014 and 2015 they published 3EPs, each one of them containing 3 songs to form a trilogy ironically called “3P”. During these 4 years of activities they've been touring Europe taking part in important festivals sharing stages with Duran Duran, Moderat, Soulwax, Peaches, Levante, Max Gazzè, Bluvertigo, and Hurts. Their new album "The Blonde Album" was released on January 26th 2018 and their first single "Daughter" was broadcasted on Berlin independent radio FLUX FM and Detektor.FM. They have been chosen by Franz Ferdinand and The Killers to open their shows in Rome and Bologna. They were invited to play at Swedish showcase festival "Live at heart" 2018. Their new single "Too Old" will be released on the 14th of February 2019 and soon after they will be touring Germany and Austria to presenting it.

