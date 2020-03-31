Live - Meursault

​Meursault are a folk band from Edinburgh, Scotland, led by songwriter Neil Pennycook. Meursault are something of an enigma - quite apart from the fact that the band have now been called Mersault and Meuersault in the national press.

Live they swing wildly between the euphoric battering delivered by the full band setup and a rather more spare, plaintive sound when Neil plays solo, or as part of a duo with whichever of the band happens to be available at the time.

Based in Edinburgh, Neil/Meursault has developed over the years from his scratchy, lo-fi beginnings to become one of Scotland's most unique, contemporary voices.

Meursault plays Piano, Bowed Banjo, Guitars, Fender Rhodes, various Synths & Drum Machines. And he even brings a band with.

