1. Jeden Donnerstag: 19:30h live Musik im Bistro mit Musikerinnen und Musikern aus allen Himmelsrichtungen und aller Musikstile statt. Open Air im[ zamma ] Hof, bei schlechtem Wetter wird es in den Innenraum verlegt, findet aber auf jeden Fall statt. Das Bistro öffnet von 19:00h-22h; Musik Beginn 19:30h; Hutgage für die Musiker*innen
Ein Blick auf die Homepage: www.zamma-geradstetten.de für ausführliche Beschreibungen.
- 01.09.22: 19:00 – 22:00 Uhr: Open Air Bistro mit Live Musik: Ryan O’Reilly und Jadea Kelly | 2 Singer Songwriter auf gemeinsamer Europa Tournee |Irland trifft Los Angeles
- 08.09.22: 19:00 – 22:00 Uhr: Open Air Bistro mit Live Musik: Carlstone– Newcomer regional | Indie Folk
- 15.09.22: 19:00 – 22:00 Uhr: Open Air Bistro mit Live Musik: Sophie Chassée |Modern Fingerstyle Guitar kombiniert mit Ihrer einzigartiger Stimme
- 22.09.22: 19:00 – 22:00 Uhr: Bistro mit Live Musik: Simon Kemspton -Schottland | Acoustic Fingerstyle Guitarist und Singer Songwriter
- 29.09.22 19:00 – 22:00 Uhr: Bistro mit Live Musik: Jai Larkan – Australien- Loop Artist – Gitarre, Piano, Percussion Live Videos: Masquerade - Live in Turbenthal, Switzerland, 2021: https://youtu.be/Sq2tNDQW9FI