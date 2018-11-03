Live - Sivan Talmor - Israel

Sivan Talmor is an Isreali singer-songwriter. After an army service being a lead singer of the Israeli army band and three years of study at Rimon School of Jazz and Contemporary Music,Sivan began focusing on her own music.

Over the last decade, she has collaborated with several of Israel’s top artists in various concerts and tribute events, taking part in a couple of major projects which gave her an important position in Israel’s music industry.

In 2012, Sivan was a leading contestant on the top rated show “The Voice” in Israel. In 2013, she released her debut album “Luna Park,” sung in Hebrew, which was produced by Yoni Block. Her new album, “Fire,” sung in English, is produced by Ori Winokur (also known for producing Asaf Avidan and the Mojos) has been released in February 2016. In 2017 released a Vinyl recorded LIVE @ Bauer Studios Germany accompanied by Shelly & Rotem.

Her unique sound is accompanied by her own guitar, in addition to the sounds of her band : Shahar Haziza - Drums , Ori Winokur - Bass , Alon Lotringer- Electric guitar & keyboards. Together they bring a powerful and smooth sound to Sivan's folk songs.

