special am Donnerstag - Amistat

Twin brothers Josef and Jan Prasil were born in Germany and raised in Italy. With parents originating from Czech Republic and Australia, they eventually moved to Australia in 2012 to further their music career.

Following a recent two month tour with Australian band "Sons of the East", playing 49 shows in 15 countries, Amistat return to Europe and UK at the end of this year to headline their own tour.

Their vocal harmonies create a unique synergy which stems from their contrasting personalities and musical styles blending together. Their authentic lyrics speak of what they have learnt to be true in life and love, sharing their stories and songs about these lessons, most of which they wrote while on the road.

Amistat's upcoming EP ‘Love and Light’ was recorded at the renowned “ A famous Gold Watch “ studios in Berlin, engineered by the talented David Ruffini and mixed by New Zealand Producer Thomas Oliver (Written By Wolves, Phil Edwards Band, Louis Baker, Dan Sharp, JPson). It is their tribute to human love and compassion. The full EP will be hitting the airwaves in September 2019.