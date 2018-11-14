Live - Tijuana Cartel - breaks trip hop broken beat

Tijuana Cartel have been knocking on ancient Mesopotamian doors; who answered? None other than Ishtar, goddess of love, beauty, sex, and war. What did she have on offer?
A brandnew tune for a download service of your choice.Tijuana Cartel are saddled-up and ready to hit the road - a generous dosing of heavy bass, haunting guitars and soul smashing beats. Its a guaranteed floor shaker...
welcome to the party :)
TIJUANA CARTEL
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9UcMw8aOdb4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9_U-T3rogJI
breaks-trip-hop-broken-beat-world
Byron Bay / Australia