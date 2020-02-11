Live - Time for T

Described as somewhere between Bob Dylan and Fela Kuti, Time for T have always been difficult to categorise. This may be due to the eclectic backgrounds of the band (England, Portugal, Brazil and Spain) and the nomadic nature of it's members. The project was started by Tiago Saga in Brighton back in 2013 and is now based in Lisboa.

With influences from all over the globe - Tropicalia to Folk Rock and Desert Blues to Soul, their ‘Mongrel’ sound can make the whole crowd dance as easily as it can get you crying as most of the songs, when analysed closer, are pensive folk songs sugarcoated in sunny melodies and groovy rhythms.

After releasing 3 EP's, their debut LP 'Hoping Something Anything' was released in September 2017 and with it came a UK Spotify Viral Charts number 1 single, radioplay on BBC Radio 1 & 6 (UK), Antena 3 (Portugal) and Deutschland Radio Kultur (Germany). Furthermore, the band have played at notable festivals such as Green Man, NOS Alive, Super Bock Super Rock and Secret Garden Party as well as extensive touring around Europe and some shows in the USA, Mexico and Lebanon.

beautiful, heart warming, amazing

welcome back friends !!