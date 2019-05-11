East Asian pop with scandinavian touch

Tel Aviv / Israel

Producer and singer Totemo has been active in the Tel Aviv music scene since her early teens. During this time she's been combining between new electronics to singer-songwriter craftsmanship.

Elegant inventive pop is mixed with raw and exposed lyrics. Delicate organic sounds and vocals are weaved in sleek electronic precision. East Asian influences are intertwined with dreamy synths, forming futuristic yet familiar qualities at the same time.

Thats just amazing touching beautiful powerful.

U ll love her and we welcome them !