Lord Kesseli & the Drums

Lord Kesseli and the Drums play slowed down, electronic club music, or in other words synthetic Science Fiction with analogue raging sounds. The Swiss artist Dominik Kesseli makes musical implosions rise in to striking Phoenixes. Nebulized dream phases meet declarations of love in all of the six pieces of this first, self titled release of Lord Kesseli and the Drums. It sounds as if a pitch black soapbubble was colliding with a golden planet somewhere in the universe and as if one would pull up that fine dust through the nostrils that would rain down on to the earth. Too crazy? You don’t have a clue...