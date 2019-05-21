Lords of Altamont (usa) plus Bitch Queens

The band mixes the sounds of ’60s garage and psychedelic rock, American punk rock, British rhythm and blues and glam combined with B-movie biker exploitation imagery. Past and present line-ups of The Lords of Altamont have included members of The Bomboras, The Fuzztones. The MC5 and The Cramps. As of 2017 the band has released six albums on various labels including the newest, The Wild Sounds of the Lords of Altamont, on Heavy Psych Sounds Records.