It’s all about disco isn’t it? Dance all night and shake your hips to soundgems from Labazar. Soul, Funk, Disco, Latin, Brazil will be served on the decks.
Info
White Noise Stuttgart Eberhardstraße 37, 70173 Stuttgart
Partys & Clubs
Labazar
White Noise Stuttgart Eberhardstraße 37, 70173 Stuttgart
It’s all about disco isn’t it? Dance all night and shake your hips to soundgems from Labazar. Soul, Funk, Disco, Latin, Brazil will be served on the decks.
© 2022 MORITZ Das Online-Stadtmagazin ist eine Marke der MORITZ Verlags GmbH