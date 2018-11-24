Madness Club Tour

Heilbronn (100% Hardstyle)

Musikpark Heilbronn Gottlieb-Daimler-Straße 9d, 74076 Heilbronn

Our Madness Club Tour stops at Musikpark Heilbronnto celebrate a night of 100% #Hardstyle together with you: our die hards ? 

Line-up:

Sounic

GSB aka G-Style Brothers

Broken Element

Sonic Illusion

Laugherboy

