Our Madness Club Tour stops at Musikpark Heilbronnto celebrate a night of 100% #Hardstyle together with you: our die hards ?
Line-up:
Sounic
GSB aka G-Style Brothers
Broken Element
Sonic Illusion
Laugherboy
Heilbronn (100% Hardstyle)
Musikpark Heilbronn Gottlieb-Daimler-Straße 9d, 74076 Heilbronn
