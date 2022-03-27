Madrugada’s reunion tour two years ago was a triumphant journey through fourteen countries Europe. Now the band announces a new European tour and confirms that new music is in the making.

On their comeback tour in 2019, the band discovered a fan base that had grown significantly during their absence, resulting in concerts selling out so quickly that larger venues had to be booked. The audience they met was a blend of hardcore fans that had followed them from the beginning and a passionate, younger group of fans that never believed they would get a chance to see them live. Madrugada had been loved and greatly missed.