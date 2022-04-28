Malala – A girl with a book“ is a monologue, developed at Pfalztheater Kaiserslautern, which approaches the story of Noble-Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai. Malala fought for her right of education, when the Taliban wanted to ban girls and women violently from their access to education. Entries from Malala´s Blog and journalistic sources of the actual event enrich the dramatic text.

The performance confronts the topics education, human rights, ethical values and religion emotionally, but carefully.

Nach der deutschen Premiere im März 2019 feiert nun die englische Fassung am 19. März 2022 ihre Premiere.

Infos

Dauer: 45 Minuten

Es spielt: Luca Zahn

Regie: Rüdiger Pape

Ausstattung: Flavia Schwedler

Premiere: 13. März 2020

Aufführungsrechte bei Felix Bloch Erben GmbH & Co. KG Berlin