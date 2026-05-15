MAN WITH A MISSION

A rock band consisting of five ultimate lifeforms with wolf heads and human bodies. They suddenly burst onto the music scene in 2010 and have since maintained their unstoppable momentum with groundbreaking live performances. They have also provided theme songs for numerous TV commercials, anime, dramas, and movies, expanding their fanbase across a wide range of audiences. Their success extends beyond Japan, as they made their U.S. debut and have garnered attention from around the world. The band's evolution continues, leading the music scene forward. In November 2021 and May 2022, they released their first-ever consecutive albums, "Break and Cross the Walls Ⅰ" and "Break and Cross the Walls Ⅱ". In 2023, they collaborated with singer-songwriter milet on the smash hit "Kizuna no Kiseki / Koikogare," which became the theme song for the anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Swordsmith Village Arc. In 2024, they embarked on the “North America / UK & Europe Tour 2024 'Kizuna no Kiseki' Powered by Crunchyroll”. With their energetic performances both in Japan and internationally, the band celebrates its 15th anniversary in 2025.

Präsentiert von Kingstar