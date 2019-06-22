Mark Eliyahu, Sohn des berühmten Lautenspielers und Komponisten Pirius Eliyahu, der mit seinen Kamanchenklängen die Seele des Nahen Ostens und des Balkans widerspiegelt, zieht alle Aufmerksamkeit auf sich.

Seine Musik ist zu seinem Lebensinhalt geworden, die er durch seinen ebenfalls hochtalentierten Vater in die Wiege gelegt bekommen hat. Mit 16 Jahren begann er die türkische Laute Baglama zu spielen und sie beim berühmten Lyraspieler Ross Daily zu studieren. Doch als er zum ersten Mal die Kamanche hörte, gab er sich fortan diesem Instrument hin und verbrachte zwei Jahren in Baku, um bei Adalat Vazirov das persische Streichinstrument zu erlernen. Erfolgreiche Auftritte hatte er unter anderem mit der Philharmonie bei der Nobelpreis Preisverleihung und auf etlichen festen Festivals in diversen Städten unter anderem in Krakau, Jerusalem und Italien. Eine Legende ist er bereits in Paris seit dem Konzert im Centre Pompidou. Mark Eliyahu, composer, master player of the Persian-Azeri kamancheh and the Turkish baglama, and one of the leading and most influential musicians in the Israeli World Music scene, has been living and breathing music from the moment he was born. The son of musician parents, he started traveling the Middle East at the age of 16 to study and research music, and has studied in Greece, Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Holland. Mark has composed and performed music for film, dance companies, and theatre shows, and has composed, arranged, and produced music for various leading artists, such as Rita, Idan Raichel, Ishtar, Sevda (Azerbaijan), and many others. Mark was chosen by the European Union to represent Israel in various international projects, and has performed on some of the most prestigious stages across the globe with his projects and ensembles, and with his father, Piris Eliyahu. The concert’s and the album’s music is based on ancient Central-Asian, Persian, and Middle-Eastern musical traditions, brought together with European and modal harmonies that preserve the essential emotional qualities of the music, while making it accessible and inviting to everyone across boundaries of time and space.