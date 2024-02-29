‘Sababa 5’ was formed by a group of musicians known for their work for some of Tel Aviv’s top artists/vocalists, such as Gili Yalo, Ester Rada, and Liraz Charhi, as well as with famous groups like Hoodna Orchestra, Tigris, and Kutiman Orchestra.

With members’ influences that range from wrecking crew recordings from the ’60s, to analog Middle Eastern music from the ’70s, the sound of the band constantly revolves around different genres and rhythms, yet, in its core, Sababa 5 is always a groove-centric band.

The main source of inspiration for the band are “lehakot ketzev” (beat groups) from Israel that played innovative combinations of psychedelic rock mixed with Mediterranean Arab music during the 60’s and 70’s. The fusion of East and West and the new spirit brought by the band members create a unique mix of styles that crystallize into a new and original work.

The music of Sababa 5 centers around mediterranean rhythms and melodies, together with sounds from the world of rock and psychedelic funk, creating a real mix of east and west.

In November 2023, their second album “Aspan” will be out on Batov Records, followed by European tour in early 2024.