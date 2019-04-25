Martin Eyerer präs. Wild On Top

"Wild on Top" aka Tobias Edelmann, Marvin Willikens & Andy Karim sind in vielen Genres unterwegs. Sie lieben Hip Hop und Techno und spielen abstrakt bis emotional. Viel Stoff in ihrer musikalischen Entwicklung für spannende elektronische Sets.

Gleichzeitig veranstalten die drei auch die coole Party Serie „ Wild on Top “ in smoothen Off-Locations. Wir freuen uns auf ein frisches & freches Zusammenspiel mit dem Gastgebern & Residents Martin, Rapha und Paperboy. Gleich sechs wilde Jungs im Climax Stuttgart.

www.soundcloud.com/t-edelmann

www.soundcloud.com/marvin-willikens

www.soundcloud.com/andreaskarim

www.mixcloud.com/paperboymusic

www.soundcloud.com/martineyerer

www.soundcloud.com/raphaeldincsoyofficial

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WildOnTop Crew (Stuttgart)

Martin Eyerer (Kling Klong / Berlin)

Raphael Dincsoy (Flash / Stuttgart)

PAPERBOY (Full Proof / Stuttgart)

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

#martineyerer #climaxstuttgart #climaxinstitutes #techno #techhouse #deephouse

#electronicmusic #wildontop