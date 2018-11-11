Master, Hereza, Contamination

Master is a death metal band led by Paul Speckmann. The band was originally formed in Chicago, United States, but later relocated to the Czech Republic. The band was originally formed in 1983 as Death Strike, after the demise of the band War Cry. The band's sound was influenced by Venom, Slayer and Motorhead. In 1985, Speckmann renamed the band Master, and obtained a record deal with Combat Records

Diskographie:

Demo (1985)

Nuke ‘em (Demo, 1988)

Master/Abomination (Split-7"-EP, 1990)

Master (1990)

On the Seventh Day God Created…Master (1991)

Collection of Souls (1993)

Demo (1995)

Master/Excision (Split-7"-EP mit Excision, 1996)

Faith Is in Season (1998)

Live at Mexico City (Live-Video, 2000)

Follow Your Savior (EP, 2001)

Let’s Start a War (2002)

Unreleased 1985 Album (2003, Originalaufnahmen von 1985)

Pieces (Compilation, 2003)

The Spirit of the West (2004)

Masterpieces (Compilation mit u. a. auch Liedern anderer Speckmann-Projekte, 2005)

Everything Is Rotten (Demo, 2005)

Four More Years of Terror (2005)

Slaves to Society (2007)

Human Machine (2010)

The New Elite (2012)

Funeral Bitch (Unreleased Album, 2013)

The Witchhunt (2013)

An Epiphany of Hate (2016)

Support:

HerezA (Death Metal Punk from Stuttgart)

Formed in 2014 by Slobodan Stupar and later that year joined by Ivan Kovačević.

Released two full length albums, "Misanthrope" in 2015 by PRC Music, Canada and "I Become Death" in 2017 by Godz Ov War Productions, Poland.

In January of 2018, Thomas Polder on drums, Christian Eiberger on guitar and Matthias Bürkle on bass guitar joined HerezA.

CONTAMINATION

Brutal Death/Thrash (Esslingen)

"Messerscharfe Riffs in technischer Präzision, vermengen sich zu einem high-speed Thrash/Death Monster, dass kein Erbarmen kennt!" CONTAMINATION sind eine dreckige Kreuzung aus aggressivem, technischem Thrash und düsterem Death, welcher gerne mal Bands der frühen 90er zitiert – Brutal Thrash meets Old School Death!

KAVA CONSPIRACY

Oriental Psychedelic Metal (Reutlingen)

Psychedelische Gitarrenriffs, drückende Bassgrooves, dreckige Shouts und packende Drumrhythmen - Das und noch viel mehr sind Kava Conspiracy