McZali live in Concert

die RUS Sommerhits live!

Club Privilege Solitudeallee 127, 70806 Kornwestheim

McZali live in Concert! Die RUS Sommerhits live.

Live in Concert!!

Superstar Alarm in Deinem Lieblingsclub!!!

Alle seine Sommerhits hat er dabei!!!

Hits: Героиня, Спасибо, Алёна даст , Джованна

Club Privilege bietet Dir eine imposante Partylocation & Hotspot der russischen Clubszene

★stilvolles Ambiente & beeindruckende Atmosphäre

★2 Floors plus Bistrobereich und Outdoor RussianFood Truck

★VIP Lounges mit Extra Bardame und Food Service

★Fotoshootings an der Fotowand und im Club

Dresscode: Dress 2 Impress

Floor 1: Russisch & Mixed DJ Ro-Man

Floor 2: HipHop DJ McFly

Club Privilege Solitudeallee 127, 70806 Kornwestheim Karte anzeigen
