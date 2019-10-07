Meet the Author

Stillwater College in Virginia, 1966. Freshman Peggy, an ingénue with literary pretensions, falls under the spell of Lee, a blue-blooded poet and professor, and they begin an ill-advised affair that results in an unplanned pregnancy and marriage. The two are mismatched from the start—she’s a lesbian, he’s gay—but it takes a decade of emotional erosion before Peggy runs off with their three-year-old daughter, leaving their nine-year-old son behind. In Mislaid, her second novel, Nell Zink writes about the making and unmaking of the American family that lays bare all of our assumptions about race and racism, sexuality and desire.

Nell Zink was born in California and grew up in rural Virginia. She received a doctorate in Media Studies from the University of Tübingen, Germany. In 2015, Mislaid (Deutsche Neuerscheinung: Virginia) was longlisted for the National Book Award.