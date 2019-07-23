Meet the Author & Activist

Talk with Luis Rodrigues, Los Angeles. Mexican-American author Luis J. Rodriguez combines a passion for beauty and art with a passion for social justice. He will read from his work and discuss how art can be a powerful force for social change and healing in a deeply troubled world. Luis Rodriguez has published 15 books of poetry and fiction and a bestselling autobiography: Always Running, La Vida Loca, Gang Days in L.A. He is a powerful speaker who takes his work to prisons, reaches out to youth gangs and cooperates with activist groups. His life and work resonates strongly with the Abiturthema “The Ambiguity of Belonging”.