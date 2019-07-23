Meet the Author & Activist

Luis J. Rodriguez

Google Calendar - Meet the Author & Activist - 2019-07-23 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Meet the Author & Activist - 2019-07-23 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Meet the Author & Activist - 2019-07-23 11:00:00 iCalendar - Meet the Author & Activist - 2019-07-23 11:00:00

d.a.i. Tübingen Karlstraße 3, 72072 Tübingen, Universitätsstadt

Talk with Luis Rodrigues, Los Angeles. Mexican-American author Luis J. Rodriguez combines a passion for beauty and art with a passion for social justice. He will read from his work and discuss how art can be a powerful force for social change and healing in a deeply troubled world. Luis Rodriguez has published 15 books of poetry and fiction and a bestselling autobiography: Always Running, La Vida Loca, Gang Days in L.A. He is a powerful speaker who takes his work to prisons, reaches out to youth gangs and cooperates with activist groups. His life and work resonates strongly with the Abiturthema “The Ambiguity of Belonging”.

Info

d.a.i. Tübingen Karlstraße 3, 72072 Tübingen, Universitätsstadt Karte anzeigen
Vorträge & Lesungen
Bitte aktivieren Sie JavaScript.
Google Calendar - Meet the Author & Activist - 2019-07-23 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Meet the Author & Activist - 2019-07-23 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Meet the Author & Activist - 2019-07-23 11:00:00 iCalendar - Meet the Author & Activist - 2019-07-23 11:00:00

Tags

Mehr News über...

MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg-Blog

Allianz MTV Stuttgart rectangle

Blog Ausbildung &amp; Karriere Home

Blog Hochschule

Veranstaltung eintragen Sprocket

Die Nächsten Veranstaltungen

Samstag

8. Juni 2019

Sonntag

9. Juni 2019

Montag

10. Juni 2019

Veranstaltung suchen Eintragen