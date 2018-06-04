Meet the Author

Reading and Talk with Garrard Conley, New York. Growing up in the Bible Belt, Garrard was a secretly gay nineteen-year-old college student when he was outed to his parents, and was forced to make a life-changing decision: either agree to attend a church-supported conversion therapy program; or risk losing family, friends, and the God he had prayed to every day of his life. Faced with a merciless Twelve-Step Program supposed to cleanse him of his homosexuality, he instead found the strength and understanding to break out in search of his true self and forgiveness.

Garrard Conleys work can be found in Time, Vice, and on CNN.com, among many others. He has received multiple distinguished scholarships and currently lives and teaches in Brooklyn, New York.

In English