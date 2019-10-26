Membrane in Ouaga / Burkinafaso - Festival

Vom 26. Oktober bis 6. November 2019 führen wir das Festival in Ouagadougou weiter. Um die Durchlässigkeit der Stuttgarter Fragen und Antworten zu testen, setzen wir die Diskussion in der Hauptstadt Burkina Fasos fort.

Dort treten Autor*innen von „Membrane“ beim Festival FITMO am Espace Culturel Gambidi auf und arbeiten in Workshops mit jungen Künstler*innen vor Ort zusammen.

Membrane at Ouaga / Membrane à OuagaFrom October 26 through November 6 2019, the “Membrane” festival will continue in Ouagadougou. We extend our discussions to Burkina Faso’s capitol and put the questions and answers found in Stuttgart to the test. What about permeability after all? Authors of “Membrane” will perform at the FITMO festival at Espace Culturel Gambidi and offer workshops to young local artists.