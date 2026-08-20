The Big Psychological Talk with Mikhail Labkovsky!

Even if you don't believe in psychology and have never heard of the "6 Rules," this is an event you won't want to miss!

Mikhail Labkovsky is a psychologist with over 40 years of experience, a bestselling author, and the creator of educational programs and the unique "6 Rules" method. Forbes named him the most recognizable psychologist in the post-Soviet space, and his book "I Want and I Will" has sold over 3.5 million copies, becoming a true phenomenon in Russian-language non-fiction. Through his radio and TV appearances, Mikhail Labkovsky has made psychology accessible and understandable to everyone. He talks about complex things simply which is exactly why people listen to him, read him, and trust him.

His new talk, "Love Without Suffering," is a conversation about what matters most: why most of us have grown used to measuring love by pain, anxiety, and self-sacrifice and how to stop.

The event will take the unique format of a live public consultation, where you can ask your question either openly into the microphone or privately in writing.

Most people aren't living their own lives and don't know how to build healthy relationships. Many put up with partners, fear being alone, mistake habit for love, and jealousy for passion. Some keep choosing the "wrong" people over and over; others live for years under devaluation and control; some have simply forgotten how to enjoy closeness. Countless people believe that suffering in love is normal. It isn't.

This will be more than just a conversation about it! You'll learn how to fix your personal life, change the way you see yourself, and start enjoying your relationships instead of hurting from them and become a truly happy person! Not every question can be answered, but you'll get an answer to a similar one, or discover something new about yourself.

Come find out: Why do we confuse love with neurosis? How do you stop fearing loneliness and leave toxic relationships? What do you do when you want love, but haven't met "the one" yet? Can you learn to love yourself and start choosing those who choose you?

It's time to stop suffering in love and start being happy!

Don't miss the cheapest early bird tickets they're selling out day by day.

The language of the event is Russian.

16+