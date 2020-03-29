Monkey 3 + Special Guests

Monkey3

Heavy Psych-Rock from Outer Space / Your Mind-Blowing Trip to the Universe

Instrumental rockers MONKEY3 have buckled up for their next interstellar journey. After the success of the 2016 album Astra Symmetry, the Swiss four piece continues its cosmic journey of space rock, psychedelic, stoner and progressive on their 6thfull length studio album Sphere.

MONKEY3 describes the new album:

“Spiraling out of a majestic landscape & its untamed environment, "Sphere" stands for an abstract interpretation of nature's phenomenons, their geometric patterns, and colorful elements.

The backbone of Monkey3's new album is a solid axis around which revolves a multitude of distinct atmospheres - like a wild journey along a winding road - sometimes brutal, sometimes sublime. Here the instrumental roots of the band refract in a prismatic soundscape where each musical beam finds its own space; and yet at the same time they all come together to weave a massive wall of sound. Moreover a feminine & graceful touch enhances the overall artwork, allowing the audience to travel through a wide panel - from the depths of Death Valley to the magnitude of Mount Ida - like a cosmic trip through a meditative canal. And whatever this opus might be, "Sphere" could be reminiscent of an ellipsis in which one omits part of what is being said in order for the listener to fill in the blanks with one's own imagination, and make it its own.”

Monkey3 Biography:

Native to Lausanne, Monkey3 started in 2001 as a jam sessions community fueld by the love of psychedelic, stoner-rock and space-rock music. In 2003 they became a permanent group featuring Picasso on bass, Walter on drums, Boris on guitar, dB on keyboards. Monkey3 self-titled first album was released in 2003 as a self production and press to 1000 copies. In 2004, Monkey3 inked a deal with belgian label Buzzville Records and the first step was the re-release of "Monkey3" on a larger scale. The band started to tour Europe in the underground club circuit putting them on the map of the psychedelic/stoner-rock european scene.

2006 is the year of Monkey3 2nd release: "39Laps" (Buzzville Records). This record sets the band unique blend of pschedelic/stoner/prog/space they are known for and is often considered as a fan's favorite. Audience started to grow bigger, the band toured intensively across Europe and appeared in festivals such as Roadburn and Stoned From The Underground.

After intense touring, the band recorded and self-released "Undercover" (2009), an album filled with covers that pays tribute to the bands musical influences. Among other tracks, a live cover rendition of Ennio Morricone's timeless classic "Once Upon A Time In The West" and a heavy cover of Kiss's "Watching You" featuring John Garcia (Kyuss, Unida, Hermano) on guest vocals.

In 2011 the band signed a deal with german label Stickman Records and released the album "Beyond The Black Sky". This record features one of Monkey3's live favorite track: "Through The Desert".

"The 5th Sun" (2013) is the first step in the collaboration between Monkey3 and Napalm Records. This release features the track "Icarus" who was voted as one of the outstanding track in stoner-rock history.

After The 5th Sun Tour, band's co-founder and bassist Picasso quit the band. With new bassist Kevin, Monkey3 started to work on their next full-lenght effort: "Astra Symmetry". The album was released via Napalm Records in September 2016 and ranked 93 in the german charts.

Over the years, the Swiss quartet has intensively toured Europe and appeared in festivals such as Roadburn, Hellfest, Freak Valley, Desertfests, Burg-Herzberg, Rock Oz Arènes...The band's 6th full-length studio album, "Sphere", is set to be released on April 12, 2019, on Napalm Records.