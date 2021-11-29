Montage: The entourage Music & Theatre Ensemble

„The Entourage Music & Theatre Ensemble (aka Entourage) were a genuine cult band — with dancers — formed by saxophonist/keyboardist Joe Clark in Baltimore, Maryland in 1970.

Their compositions crisscross jazz, minimalism, classical music, global folk traditions, and improvisations in a hybrid fusion of their own creation. (…) They recorded two albums for Moses Asch’s Folkways label, a self-titled trio offering (with Rusty Clark on viola and guitar and Michael ‚Smitty‘ Smith on drums and percussion) issued in 1973, and The Neptune Collection, released in 1976 with guitarist/pianist/percussionist Wall Matthews — a member of the original Baltimore group.“ (Tompkins Square)

Die Montagegruppe stellt Werke und Schallplatten vor, die u.a. auch von Four Tet gesamplet wurden. Zur Aufführung kommt ebenfalls der 30 minütige Tanz/ Musik-Film „Ceremony Of Dreams“ des Ensembles, der 1977 im Nebraska Public Television ausgestrahlt wurde.

Die Montagegruppe kehrt zur Präsenzveranstaltung im Theater zurück, nur einmal im Monat wird zusätzlich eine davon als Radiosendung im Internet live gesendet. Es gilt die 3G-Regel.