1. Solistenkonzert - Exzellenz in Blech mit Přemysl Vojta (Horn) und Sérgio Carolino (Tuba)

Konzertsaal
Ludwig van Beethoven (1771-1827)
Sonate für Pianoforte und Horn F-Dur op. 17
Klement Slavický (1910-1999)
Capricci für Horn und Klavier
Vitali Bujanovski (1928-1993)
Ballade für Naturhorn (1987)
- Pause -
Telmo MARQUES (*1963)
The Death Song of Uther Pendragon (2020) — US Premiere
(from The Book of Taliesin XLVIII)
for Bass Tuba & Piano
YATTA – Yarimasita
Sonata for Tuba & Piano (2012)
for Bass Tuba & Piano
(written for and dedicated to Sérgio Carolino)
Filipe MELO (*1977)
Home from “3 Songs” (2008)
for Bass Tuba & Piano
(written for and dedicated to Sérgio Carolino)
Gary KULESHA (*1954)
Sonata for Horn, Tuba & Piano
Přemysl Vojta, Horn
Katrin Randecker, Klavier
Sérgio Carolino, Tuba
Helge Aurich, Klavier