1. Solistenkonzert - Exzellenz in Blech mit Přemysl Vojta (Horn) und Sérgio Carolino (Tuba)

Konzertsaal

Ludwig van Beethoven (1771-1827)

Sonate für Pianoforte und Horn F-Dur op. 17

Klement Slavický (1910-1999)

Capricci für Horn und Klavier

Vitali Bujanovski (1928-1993)

Ballade für Naturhorn (1987)

- Pause -

Telmo MARQUES (*1963)

The Death Song of Uther Pendragon (2020) — US Premiere

(from The Book of Taliesin XLVIII)

for Bass Tuba & Piano

YATTA – Yarimasita

Sonata for Tuba & Piano (2012)

for Bass Tuba & Piano

(written for and dedicated to Sérgio Carolino)

Filipe MELO (*1977)

Home from “3 Songs” (2008)

for Bass Tuba & Piano

(written for and dedicated to Sérgio Carolino)

Gary KULESHA (*1954)

Sonata for Horn, Tuba & Piano

Přemysl Vojta, Horn

Katrin Randecker, Klavier

Sérgio Carolino, Tuba

Helge Aurich, Klavier