1. Solistenkonzert - Exzellenz in Blech mit Přemysl Vojta (Horn) und Sérgio Carolino (Tuba)

KesselBLECH BRASS Festival Stuttgart

Staatliche Hochschule für Musik und Darstellende Kunst Stuttgart Urbanstraße 20, 70182 Stuttgart

Konzertsaal

Ludwig van Beethoven (1771-1827)

Sonate für Pianoforte und Horn F-Dur op. 17

Klement Slavický (1910-1999)

Capricci für Horn und Klavier

Vitali Bujanovski (1928-1993)

Ballade für Naturhorn (1987)

- Pause -

Telmo MARQUES (*1963)

The Death Song of Uther Pendragon (2020) — US Premiere

(from The Book of Taliesin XLVIII)

for Bass Tuba & Piano

YATTA – Yarimasita

Sonata for Tuba & Piano (2012)

for Bass Tuba & Piano

(written for and dedicated to Sérgio Carolino)

Filipe MELO (*1977)

Home from “3 Songs” (2008)

for Bass Tuba & Piano

(written for and dedicated to Sérgio Carolino)

Gary KULESHA (*1954)

Sonata for Horn, Tuba & Piano

Přemysl Vojta, Horn

Katrin Randecker, Klavier

Sérgio Carolino, Tuba

Helge Aurich, Klavier

