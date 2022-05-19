Vielseitig, unterhaltsam, kurzweilig:

Deutscher Katholikentag 2022
Trio STB, Stuttgart
Karten und Preise:
Info
Staatliche Hochschule für Musik und Darstellende Kunst Stuttgart Urbanstraße 20, 70182 Stuttgart
Kinder & Familie, Konzerte & Live-Musik
Sehr Tolle Band Abwechslungsreiche Musik für Jung/Alt und dick/dünn
Staatliche Hochschule für Musik und Darstellende Kunst Stuttgart Urbanstraße 20, 70182 Stuttgart
Deutscher Katholikentag 2022
Trio STB, Stuttgart
Karten und Preise:
© 2022 MORITZ Das Online-Stadtmagazin ist eine Marke der MORITZ Verlags GmbH