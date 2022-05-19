Vielseitig, unterhaltsam, kurzweilig:

Sehr Tolle Band Abwechslungsreiche Musik für Jung/Alt und dick/dünn

Staatliche Hochschule für Musik und Darstellende Kunst Stuttgart Urbanstraße 20, 70182 Stuttgart

Deutscher Katholikentag 2022

Trio STB, Stuttgart

Karten und Preise:

www.katholikentag.de/anmelden

www.katholikentag.de/karten

Info

Kinder & Familie, Konzerte & Live-Musik
Google Kalender - Vielseitig, unterhaltsam, kurzweilig: - 2022-05-19 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Kalender - Vielseitig, unterhaltsam, kurzweilig: - 2022-05-19 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Kalender - Vielseitig, unterhaltsam, kurzweilig: - 2022-05-19 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Vielseitig, unterhaltsam, kurzweilig: - 2022-05-19 19:30:00 ical
Google Kalender - Vielseitig, unterhaltsam, kurzweilig: - 2022-05-27 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Kalender - Vielseitig, unterhaltsam, kurzweilig: - 2022-05-27 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Kalender - Vielseitig, unterhaltsam, kurzweilig: - 2022-05-27 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Vielseitig, unterhaltsam, kurzweilig: - 2022-05-27 19:00:00 ical

Tags