Dirigierklasse Prof. Rasmus Baumann & Württembergische Philharmonie Reutlingen

Prof. Rasmus Baumann, Leitung

Staatliche Hochschule für Musik und Darstellende Kunst Stuttgart Urbanstraße 20, 70182 Stuttgart

Konzertsaal

C. M. v. Weber        

Ouvertüre zu "Der Freischütz"                                             

Junyoung Kim, Leitung

S. Prokofjew        

Sinfonia Concertante e-Moll op. 125                                             

1. Satz: Andante

Ella Rosenberg, Leitung

2. Satz: Allegro giusto

Dayner Tafur Diaz, Leitung

3. Satz: Andante con moto

Manuel Töws, Leitung

Solist: Armand Fauchère, Violoncello

(Konzertexamen, Klasse Prof. Conradin Brotbek)

- Pause -

B. Britten       

Four sea interludes from "Peter Grimes" op. 33a            

Giovanni Conti, Leitung

P. I. Tschaikowski    

Francesca da Rimini                 

Mateo Peñaloza Cecconi, Leitung

Studierende der Dirigierklasse Prof. Rasmus Baumann

Württembergische Philharmonie Reutlingen

