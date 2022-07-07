Konzertsaal
C. M. v. Weber
Ouvertüre zu "Der Freischütz"
Junyoung Kim, Leitung
S. Prokofjew
Sinfonia Concertante e-Moll op. 125
1. Satz: Andante
Ella Rosenberg, Leitung
2. Satz: Allegro giusto
Dayner Tafur Diaz, Leitung
3. Satz: Andante con moto
Manuel Töws, Leitung
Solist: Armand Fauchère, Violoncello
(Konzertexamen, Klasse Prof. Conradin Brotbek)
- Pause -
B. Britten
Four sea interludes from "Peter Grimes" op. 33a
Giovanni Conti, Leitung
P. I. Tschaikowski
Francesca da Rimini
Mateo Peñaloza Cecconi, Leitung
Studierende der Dirigierklasse Prof. Rasmus Baumann
Württembergische Philharmonie Reutlingen